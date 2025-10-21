Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Enersys by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Enersys in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Enersys by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Enersys by 34.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Enersys by 291.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

ENS opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

