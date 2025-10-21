The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $40.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.