Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 196 Shares of Nice $NICE

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Nice has a 52 week low of $126.66 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nice

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.