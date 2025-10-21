Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $348.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

