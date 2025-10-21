Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $8.47 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

