Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $744.26 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $526.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,182.08.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

