Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

