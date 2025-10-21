Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,100 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Copart by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

