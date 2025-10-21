Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,545 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,382. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $253.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.09, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

