Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 210.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.4%

XRAY stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.50%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

