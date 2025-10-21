Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755,518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

