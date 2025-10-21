Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $101,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.