Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 804,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 79,963 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

