327 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Flower City Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

