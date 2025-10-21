IMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.5% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,173.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,444,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,283 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $32,527,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 183,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of UJAN opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

