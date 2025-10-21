Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR Shares Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 218,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

