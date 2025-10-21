IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BAPR opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

