ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $1,042.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,059.00. The company has a market cap of $409.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

