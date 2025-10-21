iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

