Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,043,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

