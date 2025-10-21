Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,266 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

