Loews Corporation $L Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

