BG Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF $FTBD

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 253.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTBD opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

