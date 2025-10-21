AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0%

T stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

