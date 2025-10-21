IMG Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. $MVST

IMG Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,646,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,341,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 986,335 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVST shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Microvast Price Performance

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile



Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.



