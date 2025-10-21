IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

