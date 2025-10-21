IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $78,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Okta’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

