iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,330,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $127.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

