Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,771 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

