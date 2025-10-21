Franklin Bitcoin ETF $EZBC Shares Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.85% of Franklin Bitcoin ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Franklin Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $73.16.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.