iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

