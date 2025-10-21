The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

