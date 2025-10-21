Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Trimmed by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $446.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

