Advantage Trust Co Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 7.2% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

