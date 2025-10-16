JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $305.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $841.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.