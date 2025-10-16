KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 100 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.