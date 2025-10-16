Blair William & Co. IL Buys 9,435 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 2.1% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

View Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.