KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 1,700 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 23,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

