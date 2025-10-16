Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 290,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $248.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

