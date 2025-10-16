Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,197 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 959,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,202 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9%

SKWD opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

