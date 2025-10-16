KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,300 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

