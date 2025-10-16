Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,203 shares of company stock worth $4,031,238. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.32 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.