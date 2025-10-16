Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

