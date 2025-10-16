Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.