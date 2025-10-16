1,724 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $885,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $285.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $296.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

