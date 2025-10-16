JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in JFrog were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $22,971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $10,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,119,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,036,349.03. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 658,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,113,398.92. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,120 shares of company stock worth $21,375,827. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.05. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

