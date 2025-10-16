Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,136 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after purchasing an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

