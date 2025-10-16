US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTC opened at $202.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
