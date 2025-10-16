US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $202.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

