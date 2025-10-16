Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.