Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Raised to GBX 324

Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 271 to GBX 324 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boku from GBX 275 to GBX 324 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.

Boku stock opened at GBX 247.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £734.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.34. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 144 and a twelve month high of GBX 250.

Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU) is a global network of localised payment solutions. Through a single integration, Boku provides access to a comprehensive network of digital wallets, direct carrier billing, and account-to-account (A2A) real-time payment schemes – reaching over 7 billion consumer payment accounts worldwide.

