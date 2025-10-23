JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 840

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,180 to GBX 840 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,530 to GBX 1,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,163.33.

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 819.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 980.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 806.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,338.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 per share, for a total transaction of £44,400. Also, insider Sucheta Govil acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 873 per share, with a total value of £5,456.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,655,279. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

